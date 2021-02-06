A Player’s Preview: Colorado

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona enters tonight's game following a 73-58 loss at Utah on Thursday while Colorado has not played since Saturday's home loss to Utah.

The Wildcats (13-5, 7-5) are the only team in the country to have three players that have scored 31 or more points in a game this season (Ben Mathurin, Jemarl Baker Jr., Azuolas Tubelis).

Junior guard James Akinjo is playing like an All-Pac-12 guard, ranking among the league leaders in scoring (11th), assists (1st), steals (7th), 3FG made (5th), assist/turnover ratio (8th) in Pac-12 play. He's averaging 15.0 points, 5.5 assists over the last 5 games.

Arizona leads the all-time series with Colorado 21-14 (Photo courtesy: MGN/UA/CUBuffs)

Azuolas Tubelis is second on the team in scoring in Pac-12 games (13.3), He had 17 points, 7 rebounds at Utah on Thursday.

The Buffaloes (13-5, 7-4) lost the first meeting between the two teams 88-74 in Tucson back on December 28.

Colorado is still the Pac-12's highest ranked team in the NCAA's NET rankings, checking in at No. 19, one spot behind USC. Other Pac-12 teams in the top 50 are UCLA (36) and Arizona (45).

The Buffaloes are led by All-Pac-12 guard McKinley Wright who averages 15 points per game.

Tipoff is 6 p.m. Tucson time and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

Copyright 2021 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly and Colorado Athletics contributed to this story.