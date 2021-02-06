Skip to Content

A Player’s Preview: Colorado

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona enters tonight's game following a 73-58 loss at Utah on Thursday while Colorado has not played since Saturday's home loss to Utah.  

The Wildcats (13-5, 7-5) are the only team in the country to have three players that have scored 31 or more points in a game this season (Ben Mathurin, Jemarl Baker Jr., Azuolas Tubelis).  

Junior guard James Akinjo is playing like an All-Pac-12 guard, ranking among the league leaders in scoring (11th), assists (1st), steals (7th), 3FG made (5th), assist/turnover ratio (8th) in Pac-12 play. He's averaging 15.0 points, 5.5 assists over the last 5 games.  

Arizona leads the all-time series with Colorado 21-14 (Photo courtesy: MGN/UA/CUBuffs)

Azuolas Tubelis is second on the team in scoring in Pac-12 games (13.3), He had 17 points, 7 rebounds at Utah on Thursday.  

The Buffaloes (13-5, 7-4) lost the first meeting between the two teams 88-74 in Tucson back on December 28. 

Colorado is still the Pac-12's highest ranked team in the NCAA's NET rankings, checking in at No. 19, one spot behind USC. Other Pac-12 teams in the top 50 are UCLA (36) and Arizona (45). 

The Buffaloes are led by All-Pac-12 guard McKinley Wright who averages 15 points per game. 

Tipoff is 6 p.m. Tucson time and the game will air on Fox Sports 1. 

David Kelly and Colorado Athletics contributed to this story.

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

