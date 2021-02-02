Pima postpones 2nd week of athletics

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Week No. 2 of the Winter athletics season will not happen at Pima College, much like Week 1 didn't.

The school’s governing body on Tuesday postponed this weekend’s baseball and basketball games in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

Monday and Tuesday games next week for the baseball team and Tuesday's basketball games are also in jeopardy.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pima County remains around 16%.

The Home of the Aztecs, Pima College's West Gymnasium, will be empty with no fans if and when the season starts for the school's women's and men's basketball teams

This marks 10 events that have been canceled or postponed since the official start of Pima Athletics schedule on January 26.

The College hopes to reschedule the weekend baseball doubleheaders against the College of Southern Nevada as well as the men’s and women’s basketball games against Arizona Western College.

The women’s and men’s basketball teams are scheduled to play at Cochise College next Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. respectively and host Central Arizona College on Saturday, Feb. 13 with the women’s game at 2:00 and the men’s game at 4:00 p.m.

