UA’s 1st “mega sports weekend” flows smoothly

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was a “mega sports weekend” for Arizona Athletics.

Seven sporting events (eight competitions) took place on campus between Thursday and Sunday involving six of the department’s sports programs.

The moving of the NCAA Volleyball season added two additional events at McKale Center that normally would not have taken place during this time of the year.

UA Volleyball and Men’s Basketball both competed twice this past weekend and we’re joined by Men’s Tennis, Women’s Swimming and Gymnastics.

The UA Men’s Swimming team also competed on Saturday in an intrasquad meet.

Arizona has an 11-person events staff that manages games and training at its various sports venues.

Casslyn Treydte prepares to swim in the 100-meter freestyle during a 2021 UA home meet

The Wildcats finished the weekend an even 4-4 on the competition side:

(Thursday) (MBK) Stanford 73, Wildcats 64

(Friday) (VB) #11 Washington 3, Wildcats 0

(Saturday) (WSWM) Wildcats 201, New Mexico St. 86

(Saturday) (WSWM) Wildcats 173, Northern Arizona 122

(Saturday) (MTN) Wildcats 7, Florida Atlantic 0

(Saturday) (MBK) Wildcats 71, California 50

(Saturday) (VB) #11 Washington 3, Wildcats 2

(Sunday) (GYM) #11 Ucla d. #15 Wildcats (+1.675)

Next weekend will be even bigger for UA as the Athletics department will host ten home events beginning on Thursday, February 4.

ROAD TEAMS

Arizona Track and Field and Women’s Tennis were the road warriors for the first of what will be several mega sports weekend this Winter and Spring.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Arizona went 2-1 in El Paso, Texas beating New Mexico State (6-1) and host UTEP (6-1) but losing to Texas Tech (4-1).

Kayla Wilkins starred in the No. 1 spot for the first time this season in both of the winning matches and picked up a pair of victories to remain undefeated on the season.

The Wildcats return home this coming weekend to host Dixie State, Northern Arizona and Gonzaga.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arizona Track and Field scored three top NCAA marks in the shot put and weight throws at the Texas Tech Invitational.

Israel Oloyede threw a weight throw PR of 22.43m (73-7.25), rewriting his previous school record mark of 22.34 (73-3.5), placing him second in the NCAA and tying the meet record.

Samantha Noennig made her debut as a Wildcat winning the shot put contest with a mark of 17.30m (56-9.25) that places her third in the NCAA.

Jordan Geist made his return to indoor with a mark of 19.97m (65-6.25) in the shot put, finishing second overall and fifth in the NCAA.

Arizona heads to Fayetteville, Ark. This coming weekend for the Razorback Invitational.

