Team marketing departments get creative to survive Pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No fans in the stands is making it difficult for local sports entities to stay afloat.

It’s been a particularly hard situation on Tucson’s minor league professional franchises, many of who rely on ticket sales and gate revenues to operate.

The Tucson Roadrunners begin their fifth anniversary season this weekend when they host the San Jose Barracuda.

No fans will be permitted at Tucson Arena to start the 40-game American Hockey League schedule but the club plans host drive-in watch parties at El Toro Flicks Downtown.

FC Tucson did the same over the summer when fans were not allowed for their games at Kino North Stadium.

The selling of fan cutouts has taken off as a revenue generator for professional teams and colleges alike during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

UA is selling ($40-65) cutouts to be placed at all their sports venues.

A cutout at Tucson Arena for a Roadrunners game costs fans $50, with a part of the proceeds going to the YMCA of Southern Arizona.

Arizona Athletics during football season offered supporters a chance to purchase Fan boxes for $75 that included everything from poms poms to a bag of microwave popcorn to megaphones and temporary tattoos.

A Nike backpack and t-shirt were included in the Fan Box for an additional $75.

UA plans to launch a new line of women’s basketball team apparel for the Wildcats expected return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Adia Barnes’ squad moved up a spot in the rankings this week from No. 10 to No. 9 despite not playing over the weekend due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

A camouflage line of clothing is also in the works for the Fall 2021 in conjunction with the school's Operation Hat Trick, a campaign to honor the military.

The Roadrunners this season will have two gameday jerseys available to fans. The first will commemorate the club’s 5th year of existence and the second is a new Hispanic heritage piece called El Lazo.

The Roadrunners have launched the El Lazo brand in a continuing effort to embrace all that is Southern Arizona and the history and culture of the community.

El Lazo, Spanish for ‘lariat’ or ‘lasso’, is taken from the City of Tucson’s city seal that ties together the modern city and the historic area that is now Tucson.

The El Lazo mark features the skull of a Roadrunner in celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and the All Souls Procession (a public ceremony that began in Tucson in 1990).

