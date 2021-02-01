Skip to Content

Castles shines again in 15th ranked Arizona Gymnastics loss to No. 11 UCLA

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 15 Arizona put on a show on the floor but tumbled on the bars in falling to 11th ranked UCLA Sunday 196.750-195.075 at McKale Center.  

The young Wildcats had 13 performances on their goal mark of 9.800  

Arizona showed improvement on both vault and floor, posting a 48.975 and a 49.175 in those events respectively and besting their marks from a week ago in Salt Lake City. 

Jessica Castles gets ready for her wolf turn during a home meet at McKale Center against UCLA

Jessica Castles was for the 2nd straight week named the Wildcats’ Gymnast of the Meet. 

She posted three scores above a 9.800:

  • Vault (9.825) 
  • Beam (9.875) 
  • Floor (9.875) 

You can read more about Sunday’s meet over at ArizonaWildcats.com. 

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

