Castles shines again in 15th ranked Arizona Gymnastics loss to No. 11 UCLA

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 15 Arizona put on a show on the floor but tumbled on the bars in falling to 11th ranked UCLA Sunday 196.750-195.075 at McKale Center.

The young Wildcats had 13 performances on their goal mark of 9.800

Arizona showed improvement on both vault and floor, posting a 48.975 and a 49.175 in those events respectively and besting their marks from a week ago in Salt Lake City.

Jessica Castles gets ready for her wolf turn during a home meet at McKale Center against UCLA

Jessica Castles was for the 2nd straight week named the Wildcats’ Gymnast of the Meet.

She posted three scores above a 9.800:

Vault (9.825)

Beam (9.875)

Floor (9.875)

You can read more about Sunday’s meet over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

