Arizona Volleyball shows growth in home-opening loss to No. 11 Washington

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sofia Maldonado Diaz showed the promise Friday night that she is the future of Arizona Volleyball.

The freshman outside-hitter recorded a match-high 14 kills in the Wildcats' three-set loss to 11th-ranked Washington (25-21, 25-20, 29-27) at McKale Center.

It was UA's home opener.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. under the COVID-19 season format that has the Pac-12 playing single-opponent doubleheaders every weekend.

Maldonado, who missed part of the Widcats training camp due to the Coronavirus, had totaled 14 kills in UA's two losses last weekend at Utah.

Arizona (0-3) still has not won a set this season (0-for-9) but the young Wildcats were competitive in all three against the Huskies.

UA head coach Dave Rubio addresses his on-court six during a time out at McKale Center.

Arizona's offense posted five more kills than Washington, totaling 41 in the three sets to the Huskies' 36, but UW hit .239 in its 92 attacks while the Wildcats hit .129 for the match.

Paige Whipple finished with 11 kills for UA. Sophomore libero Kamaile Hiapo led the Cats with a season-high 12 digs.

Washington (2-1, 2-1) was led by Lauren Sanders' nine kills on the night.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.