Zona loses for 2nd time this month to Stanford

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Arizona men’s basketball team’s hopes for a regular-season Pac-12 title took a major hit with a 73-64 loss to Stanford on Thursday night.

Arizona gave up its lead against the Cardinal in the final minutes and went cold down the stretch as Stanford pulled away. The Cardinal handed Arizona its second loss to them this month and ended the Wildcat’s three-game winning streak.

Arizona hopes to rebound from the loss this Saturday against California. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

James Akinjo scored 17 points and dished out 6 assists.

Terrel Brown scored 13 points.

Dalen Terry scored ten points.

Bennedict Mathurin came back from his ankle sprain against ASU to score 10 points in 26 minutes.