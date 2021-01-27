POSTPONED: COVID-19 grabs Pima and UA women’s games

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Basketball is off this week for Pima College and the UA Women’s teams.

The 10th ranked Wildcats announced late Tuesday night that their two Pac-12 games in Los Angeles this weekend against USC (Friday) and UCLA (Sunday) will not be played.

UA continues to deal with COVID-19 issues that forced the postponement of Sunday’s home game against Colorado and canceled the program’s practice on Tuesday.

The UA women had had four games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols (Photo courtesy: MGN)

Head coach Adia Barnes, speaking on her weekly radio show on KTUC-AM, categorized the violation of COVID-19 protocols that were discovered on Saturday as having, “wiped some of us out”.

The Wildcats, who are tied with Stanford for first place in the conference, have now had four games postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Barnes tweeted on Monday that she had received a negative COVID-19 test result.

When you test negative for covid in quarantine! 🙏🏼🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/FjHlAvuxhc — ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) January 26, 2021

No word on if the Wildcats will have to officially pause team activities. UA last practiced on Sunday, a practice in which Barnes said the staff coached from the stands.

Pima College issued a statement on Tuesday that they were postponing their season-opening women’s and men’s teams games this week against Cochise and Central Arizona Colleges.

The move was made out of an abundance of caution due to high cases of COVID-19 in Pima County and Arizona.

The Aztecs @PimaWBB and @PimaMens_bball games tonight vs. Cochise College and Thursday's games at Central Arizona College have been postponed. Pima Athletics will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. See the complete news release #PimaAthleticshttps://t.co/wjhQgauIR8 — PimaAthletics (@PimaAthletics) January 26, 2021

In each and every metric the school measured, the county and the state exceed guidelines.

Metrics include: two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000 OR a two-week decline in the number of new cases; two weeks with percent positivity below 7 percent and two weeks with hospitalizations due to COVID-like illness below 10 percent.

Pima College expects to know by Friday whether or not they’ll be able to play their games scheduled for February 6 against Arizona Western.

