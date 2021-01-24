Playing games is key to athletes’ mental health

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Let them play.

That’s been the rally cry for both high school and college student-athletes and parents since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year last Fall.

Seasons have been shortened and some canceled all together since the Coronavirus Pandemic arrived in the Spring of 2020.

It has taken a toll on the student-athletes both inside and outside of the classroom.

Many students have struggled with remote learning as well as the isolation from their teammates and coaches.

Pima Women's Basketball head coach Todd Holthaus instructs his team at a timeout during the 2019-20 season

Pima Women’s Basketball head coach Todd Holthaus says the connection that student-athletes have with their sports family can be critical to their mental well-being.

The chance to watch sports has been a welcomed mental release for many fans during the last year.

The entertainment factor that athletes provide is one of the reasons there has been a push in some circles for them to be prioritized in COVID-19 vaccine process.

A crush of athletic events is underway in Southern Arizona as high school winter sports, Pima College Athletics and UA all currently have seasons underway in multiple sports, including many programs that were postponed last Fall.

The COVID-19 Transmission Level right now in Pima County stands at HIGH.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.