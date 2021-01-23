Wildcat Report: January 23

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Saturday saw Arizona Athletics come out winners on the tennis court, but a little short and on the losing end on the gymnastics mat.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Arizona went up to Phoenix and cruised to its first win of the season 5-2 over Grand Canyon.

The Wildcats struck first with the doubles point, securing it in a 3-0 sweep.

UA then split the singles matches 4-2. #2 Kayla Wilkins, #4 Abby Amos, #5 Gitte Heynemans, and #6 Emily Maxfield all contributed with a singles win.

Next up: New Mexico State at home on Friday (3 p.m.)

MEN’S TENNIS

UA bounced back from a Friday loss to No. 9 Florida by shutting out Liberty 4-0 Saturday at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Austin, Texas.

The Wildcats the doubles point for a fourth straight match.

No. 3 singles Gustaf Strom went 4-0 in singles and doubles on the weekend and was the only Wildcat to go undefeated.

Next up: UA host Florida Atlantic next Saturday (Jan. 29) at 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

https://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/1353098227344502784?s=20

Arizona Gymnastics opened the 2021 season with a loss Saturday at No. 6 Utah.

The Utes out-pointed the Wildcats 197.075-195.650

Jessical Castles was the Wildcats Athlete of the Meet.

Castles, a freshman from Fleet, England, made her collegiate debut and posted a remarkable 9.900 on the beam and a 9.750 on floor.

Malia Hargrove paced the GymCats on vault, posting a career-high score of 9.850.

Libby Orman led the charge for the GymCats on floor, impressing with a 9.825 mark.

Next Up: UA welcomes in UCLA on Sunday (Jan. 31) for the home opener at McKale Center at 1:00 p.m.

