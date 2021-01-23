Wildcat Report: January 22

TUCSON (KVOA) -- This week is the beginning of mass athletic events on the campus of UA. Fall sports will collide with Winter sports and soon the beginning of Spring sports making for a busy next four months leading into graduation.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Beandu Yeaney scored 11 of her season-high 14 points in the first half Friday to help No. 10 Arizona hold off Utah for a 66-54 Pac-12 victory.

The Wildcats (11-2, 9-2) recovered from a sluggish start to get the victory and have retaken first place in the conference after No. 5 Stanford lost Friday night at UCLA.

VIDEO: Adia Barnes, Aari McDonald and Cate Reese discuss UA's performance in a win over the Utes

Aari McDonald scored 22 points to become to the program’s 3rd member of the 2,000-point club. She joins her head coach Adia Barnes (2,237) and Davellyn Whyte (2,059).

Cate Reese had 11 points and nine rebounds and moved past 1,000 points in her career. A feat that Sam Thomas also achieved in the UA’s win over Oregon State.

Next up for the Wildcats is Colorado at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

Arizona Volleyball lost the 2020-21 season opener Friday night to 10th-ranked Utah, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Newcomer Dilara Gedikoglu led the Wildcats (0-1, 0-1) in both kills (9) and digs (10). UA did not swing well on the night, hitting just .028.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday at Noon.

