COVID-19 catches Cats

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 10th ranked Arizona Women's Basketball's game on Sunday vs. Colorado has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols within the UA program.

The game was to be played at 1 p.m. at McKale Center. It's the first game Arizona Athletics has had to postpone as a result of virus issues of its own.

The Wildcats beat Utah 66-54 on Friday and currently hold a half-game lead over Stanford for first place in the Pac-12 Conference.

The team's next scheduled game is set for Friday, Jan. 29 at USC.

The UA men are scheduled to play a game at McKale Center on Monday against rival ASU.

There is no word currently if the cancelation of the women's game will have any effect on if the men's game gets played.

