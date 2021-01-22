Tuition schools beat public schools out of the winter gate

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here we go, winter high school sports is on.

Just two weeks after the Arizona Interscholastic Association nixed the winter prep season, only to reverse that decision four days later, that games have begun.

Thomas Reyna scored 30 points Friday night for St. Augustine as the Wolves dominated 66-48 in a road boys' basketball win at Gregory.

St. Augustine (2-0) looks to be a strong team again in Conference 2A opening with wins over the Hawks and Desert Christian.

Vince Edwards scored 19 points to lead Gregory (1-1). The Hawks won their season-opener 53-50 over Immaculate Heart.

St. Augustine's Thomas Reyna prepares shoot a free throw during a 66-48 win over Gregory

Much like the Fall season, the private and secular schools in Southern Arizona are slightly ahead of the public schools.

Tucson Unified School District expects to begin competition next week.

Most of the public-school basketball and soccer teams hope to get in around 14 games in order to qualify for the AIA-sanctioned state tournaments. Only 10 games are needed to qualify.

