Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena for season opener on Feb. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson’s ice-hockey team the Roadrunners will return to the ice in February after they officially announced their regular season schedule on Friday.

After suspending their play on March 11 due to COVID-19, the Roadrunners are expected to take on the San Jose Barracuda for their first game of the season on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Roadrunners, who are owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will then face San Jose for Tucson's next two games on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

While the three games will be played at Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners will be listed as the "away" team.

Their official home opener is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. against the Ontario Reigns. That series against Ontario will continue for two more games on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

This hockey season will be 40 games long, with 23 held at Tucson Arena.

As far as fan and media arena attendance, the Tucson Arena and the team are in communication with the City of Tucson and Pima County to assure health and safety while attending games.

Further details will be announced throughout the season. Fan capacity at away games will be released by those cities and organizations.

For more information about the Roadrunners' schedule, visit stanza.co.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.