Cats set to mask up for Pac-12 Volleyball play

TUCSON (KVOA) -- College volleyball this winter will look a lot like high school volleyball did in the fall. The players will be wearing masks.

The Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee voted 12-0 to institute a mandatory mask policy during matches in this 2021 COVID-19 shifted season.

Randy Cohen, Associate Director of Athletics, Cats Medical Services, represents UA on the board.

Arizona will begin the 2021 season on Friday at Utah. The Wildcats and Utes will also play on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

The Pac-12 schedule will consist of 22 matches. These matches will be played as single opponent doubleheaders in an effort to reduce travel.

Dilara Gedikoglu wears a mask while stretching after UA's exhibition loss to New Mexico State

Under normal circumstances UA would have also played a match at Colorado on the annual Rocky Mountain trip, however this season the Buffaloes will host Oregon State.

The Wildcats travel partner, Arizona State, instead of also heading to the Rockies will instead travel to Washington to play the Huskies.

Any matches that are canceled will not be made up. Stanford has already had to call off their first two weekends of play due to the continuing no-contact sport mandate issued by their home Santa Clara County Health Department.

The Cardinal are scheduled to visit Tucson on the February 5 weekend and that two-match series is in doubt.

WILDCAT REPORT

Jonas Ziverts cruised to a straight-set win in his season-opening match (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Arizona Men’s Tennis opened their 2021 season with a doubleheader sweep of Grand Canyon (7-0, 6-1).

The Wildcats top player No. 50 ranked Jonas Ziverts played No. 1 singles in the opening match and beat the Lopes Valentin Lang 6-2, 6-3.

Alejandro Reguant played to lead singles role for UA in the 2nd match, knocking off GCU’s Jonathan Da Silva 6-2, 6-0.

The Wildcats will go on the road to Austin this weekend to take on the defending NCAA champion Texas Longhorns.

