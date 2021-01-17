WOMEN: Pueyo, McDonald lead No. 11 Wildcats past Oregon State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Helena Pueyo reached a career-high in scoring by halftime, Aari McDonald extended her string of double-digit scoring to 78 games and No. 11 Arizona gave Oregon State a rare wallop, 67-51.

Pueyo scored all of her 15 points in the first half as she made all four attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

McDonald poured in 20 points for Arizona, her double-digit scoring streak ties the mark set by Oregon grad Sabrina Ionescu.

Oregon State was playing for the first time since Dec. 19 after an extended pause for COVID-19 concerns.

Taylor Jones and Savannah Samuel led the Beavers with 11 points each, three other players scored eight apiece.

