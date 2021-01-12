UA’s Lee shares feelings on State of America

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ira Lee continues to be one of the more outspoken athletes on the campus of the University of Arizona.

Lee made his feelings known last summer about what it meant to him to watch the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

He penned a song about the summer of unrest in America and his experience within the Black Lives Matter movement.

The senior admitted he lost a few followers across his social media platforms.

Lee primarily shares posts on Twitter and he did just that last week after watching the civil unrest that took place in the nation's capital.

He had just two subtle tweets on January 6, neither directly addressed the events in Washington D.C.

An absolute joke. 😒 — Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) January 6, 2021

His flurry of retweets however were all pointed at how a large section of Black America feels about what they witnessed.

LMAOOOOOOOO Y’all had the NATIONAL GUARD and the ARMY posted up for BLM protestors but Proud Boys were able to BREAK INTO THE CAPITOL BUILDING ????!!!! This country man 🤡 — Zeno Robinson: Super Hero 🦸🏾‍♂️ (@childishgamzeno) January 6, 2021

The Los Angeles-native is currently averaging five points and five rebounds in 14 minutes of action off the bench this season for Arizona.

DUCKS DOWN

UA’s game at Oregon on Saturday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ducks program.

At the moment, the Wildcats game Thursday night with Oregon State is a go. The Beavers returned to the practice court on Tuesday after a week-long Coronavirus pause.

Arizona Athletics still has not lost a game this season due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak within any of their sports programs.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tucson and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

