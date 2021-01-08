Berryhill ponders future after nixing move to Ball State

RAW: Graduate wide receiver Stanley Berryhill

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona’s wide receiver room is filling up again.

It was a mass exodus out of the Lowell-Stevens Football facility after the December firing of head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Wide receivers Jamarye Joiner, Stanley Berryhill, Majon Wright and Jalen “Boobie” Curry all entered the Transfer Portal and stated they would be looking for new football homes.

Drew Dixon had opted out of the season after the best game of his career in Week 3 against UCLA.

Then Jedd Fisch was hired as head coach.

Since that happened Joiner, Wright and Curry have all opted back in to the Wildcat football program.

Stanley Berryhill scored eight touchdowns in his three seasons with Arizona (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

Former UA wide receiver Devaughn Cooper, who spent the last two seasons at UTEP after transferring, has cryptically indicated that he might be interested in coming back to Tucson.

Could Berryhill be next?

The redshirt junior spoke Friday to News 4 Tucson's David Kelly on a Special Edition of Wildcat Breakdown.

He graduated from UA in December completing his degree work in three and half years. Berryhill, with the COVID-19 year, will have two more seasons to finish his college football career.

Of all the receivers that left, the Tucson-native was the only one who actually committed to another school.

Berryhill right after Christmas announced he would be going to Ball State as a graduate transfer.

But the one-time Mountain View High School product reversed course on Thursday when he announced he was re-opening his recruitment.

Berryhill led the 2020 Wildcats in receptions (23), yards (227) and touchdowns (3).

Kelly named Berryhill his Offensive MVP for the season.

The receiver told KVOA on Friday that if Cooper comes back to play for UA, he would for sure return to the Wildcats for his final two seasons.

VIDEO: Stanley Berryhill talks about his what's next for him on the gridiron

