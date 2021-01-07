WOMEN: Cats game at Washington postponed

RAW: Adia Barnes discusses UA's decision to cancel Christmas

TUCSON - No. 7 Arizona's game Friday night in Seattle against Washington is off.

The Huskies are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and the game was postponed on Wednesday.

UA head coach Adia Barnes had mentioned several times during her weekly news conference that change for the weekend could be on the horizon, even hinting that it was happening as her phone began to vibrate while she spoke with local reporters.

This is the first conference game the Wildcats have lost due to the Coronavirus but the Pandemic is beginning to impact college basketball hard.

Arizona State canceled their entire trip north to Washington Wednesday after an outbreak within the Sun Devils' program.

Thursday night's game between No. 6 Baylor and No. 3 UConn has been canceled after Bears coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.

Duke opted out of the season entirely on Christmas Day after playing just four games.

Arizona's next game will be Sunday, Jan. 10 at Washington State at Noon.

