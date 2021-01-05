Wildcat Breakdown: The hiring of Jedd Fisch

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona hired the 30th head football coach in program history at the end of 2020 as the school tabbed New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch as the man to lead the rebuild of the Wildcats.

The new boss has already hit the ground running as he's begin hiring his coaching staff, a staff that will include Wildcat legends Rickey Hunley (defensive line) and Chuck Cecil (defensive backs) on the defensive side of the ball.

In this special edition of Wildcat Breakdown News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA ‘85) give you their thoughts on the unexpected direction UA went to find a head coach, you will hear from Fisch himself on his tight end philosophy, plus what to make of some of the decisions being made by players looking to transfer out of Arizona.

Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

The UA Football plant has a new leader for the 2021 season as the school has tabbed Jedd Fisch to replace Kevin Sumlin

