dK Cactus Call: Trenton Bourguet

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Marana's Trenton Bourguet played in his first collegiate football game on Friday night and boy was it a big one.

The redshirt freshman relieved Arizona State starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in the second half of the Sun Devils 70-7 win over UA in the 94th Territorial Cup Game at Arizona Stadium.

He threw two passes, completing one, a 24-yard swing pass to Case Hatch that setup ASU's final touchdown.

Bourguet chose to walk-on to Herm Edwards' Sun Devils program after a brilliant prep career in Marana that saw him set the Conference 5A record with 89 touchdown passes. He threw for 7,612 career yards in leading the Tigers to three straight playoff appearances (2016, 2017, 2018).

Bourguet played on the scout team for ASU while redshirting in 2019. He won the backup job during the Sun Devils Fall practices leading up to their 2020 COVID-19-shortened season.

His younger brother Treyson led Salpointe Catholic to the Open Division semifinals this season. The rising senior is committed to UA and the potential collegiate rivalry between the two brothers has already begun.

