Cat Candidates: UA’s search for a new football coach

TUCSON (KVOA) ­­– Arizona is looking for the 30th football coach in program history.

The Wildcats fired Kevin Sumlin on December 12after a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State in the 94th Territorial Cup Game.

His 29-game term (9-20) ended with a 12-game losing streak, the longest in program history.

The new Davis Sports Center will be a selling point for UA to its new football coach

UA’s final game against California was canceled meaning the 2020 Wildcats (0-5) are the first team in school history finish a season with no wins.

Ed Doherty’s first Wildcat club in 1957 went 1-8-1.

There is a long list of possible candidates to assume the position. News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly and Paul Cicala will examine those candidates as the search continues to conclusion.

