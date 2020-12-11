TUCSON (KVOA) - The 94th Territorial Cup Game will feature at battle of winless teams Friday night at Arizona Stadium.

Wildcat Preview: 94th Territorial Cup Game

Arizona (0-4, 0-4 Pac-12) enters the contest on a program record 11-game losing streak.

Arizona State (0-2, 0-2 Pac-12) has suffered a pair of last minute defeats to the L.A. schools and has lost three other games to COVID-19.

The Territorial Cup is recognized by the NCAA as the nation's oldest rivalry trophy game.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 49-43-1 but the Sun Devils have won both meetings in the Herm Edwards-Kevin Sumlin era.

News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell (‘85) reminisce about the past as they get you set for tonight’s latest edition of the rivalry.

Howell was a part of three winning Territorial Cup teams at UA (1983, 1984 and 1985).

The Wildcats are 5-7 in the rivalry since D.K. started covering the team in 2008.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

