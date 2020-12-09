A Player’s Preview: Cal State Bakersfield

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona goes for a fourth straight win to start the season on Wednesday night when the Wildcats host Cal State Bakersfield at McKale Center.

Arizona is coming off a 96-53 victory over Northern Arizona that saw Jemarl Baker Jr. score a career-high 33 points.

The redshirt junior guard was just 2-of-9 from the 3-point line entering Monday's game against the Lumberjacks, but went 7-of-9 from distance and finished 12-of-16 from the floor on the game.

The 33 points scored by Baker are the most ever by a player coached by Sean Miller, including his time as head coach at Xavier and Arizona.

They were also the most points scored by an Arizona player since 2008 when Jerryd Bayless dropped 33 against California.

Five UA players under Miller had scored 32 points including Deandre Ayton who did it twice.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 all-time against UA

UA players under Sean Miller who scored 32 points in a game:

Deandre Ayton (UA) 32 3/10/2018 USC

Deandre Ayton (UA) 32 3/9/2018 UCLA

Allonzo Trier (UA) 32 11/10/2017 Northern Arizona

Gabe York (UA) 32 3/5/2016 Stanford

Derrick Williams (UA) 32 3/24/2011 Duke

Baker spent two years at Kentucky before arriving at Arizona. He redshirted during the 2017-18 season and then playing 28 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Wildcats and the Roadrunners (1-1).

Tipoff tonight is 5 p.m. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

