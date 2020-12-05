TUCSON (KVOA)- Winless Arizona returns home Saturday looking to snap a program-record 10-game losing streak as the Wildcats host the undefeated Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium.

Wildcat Preview: Colorado

The losing streak for UA (0-3, 0-3) is the second longest in FBS behind the Kansas Jayhawks who have lost 11 in a row.

The Buffaloes (3-0, 2-0) were the last team Arizona beat. That victory came in Boulder last season.

The Wildcats will seek to extend their win streak over the Buffaloes to four straight. Arizona has only lost to Colorado once in Tucson since the Pac-10 expanded to become the Pac-12.

News 4 Tucson gets you set for tonight’s game with Wildcat Preview as sports anchor David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell (‘85) dissect what Arizona will need to do to be successful against the Buffs.

Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. MST with a television broadcast on FS1.

