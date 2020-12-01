Skip to Content

UArizona’s McDonald makes another pre-season watch list

TUCSON (KVOA) – Arizona women’s basketball senior guard Aari McDonald was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List on Tuesday morning. McDonald has now been named to the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, Wade Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch lists, as well as being a preseason AP All-American.
 
McDonald is coming off of a big game in Arizona’s season opener against NAU.  McDonald hit for 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals vs. NAU.

McDonald was the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, WBCA All-American, AP second-team All-American, USBWA second-team All-American after leading the Pac-12 in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3).

Next up for McDonald and 7th ranked Arizona will be the L.A. schools in Tucson on Friday and Sunday. First up will be No. 9 UCLA on Friday, Dec. 4.  It’ll be a matchup of two teams in the top ten.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

