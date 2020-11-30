Nakai comes home to finish at NAU

TUCSON (KVOA) – It wasn’t a game-winning homecoming for JJ Nakai Sunday in Tucson but it was award-winning.

Nakai scored 17 points for the NAU Lumberjacks 76-63 loss to the 7th ranked Arizona Wildcats. The performance earned the senior her squad’s Player of the Game award.

The Pima Aztecs product knocked down a pair of three-point shots and grabbed four rebounds. She now has 39 points in her first two games for NAU including 22 in an upset win over UNLV.

JJ Nakai will play her final two college seasons in her hometown of Flagstaff at NAU

Nakai transferred home to Flagstaff after spending last season at Nevada.

She was an NJCAA All-American and two-time ACCAC Player of the Year playing point guard for Todd Holthaus at PCC.

She left the ultra-successful JC program as the all-time leader in points scored (1,397) and assists (442).

Due to rule changes brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Nakai is eligible to play two seasons for the Lumberjacks.

