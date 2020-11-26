Lovett is “taking care of business” for the Lions

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - Evan Lovett certainly has the genes to succeed on a football field.

The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy running back is the son of Lamar Lovett (UA ‘94) and the nephew of Lamont Lovett (UA ‘93) both who played on Dick Tomey’s 1993 10-2 Arizona Wildcats squad that shutout the Miami Hurricanes 28-0 in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl.

The senior carried the ball 11 times for 303 yards in the Lions 49-7 victory over Gilbert Christian in the Conference 3A Play-In round.

The performance allowed Lovett to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a single-season for the second time in his prep career.

He rushed for 1,192 yards in 11 games during his sophomore season in 2018.

Lovett already has 1,291 yards in just eight games this season. He’s averaging a whopping 14 yards every time he is handed the ball.

Pusch Ridge Christian (7-1) is seeded 4th in Conference 3A and will host Wickenburg on Friday night in the state quarterfinals.

Evan Lovett has rushed for over 3,000 yards in four varsity season playing for Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

This will be the second-ever meeting between the Lions and the Wranglers. PRCA won 67-0 in the opening round of the 2017 state tournament.

As if Lovett wasn’t trying to honor the football playing legacy of his dad and uncle, his older brother Edwin preceded him at PRCA and all he did was help lead the Lions to the program’s first state championship in 2015.

Dad Lamar has been an assistant coach in the Lions program for 21 seasons.

PRCA is back in the post-season after missing the state playoffs in 2019. That miss broke a streak of six straight seasons the Lions had made the state tournament.

Pusch Ridge Christian reached the title game twice last decade (2015, 2017) beating Northwest Christian for the title in 2015 before losing to Casteel two years later.

A victory Friday night could set up a rematch with No. 1 seed Yuma Catholic. The Shamrocks are the only team to beat the Lions this season.

Lovett was held to a season-low 41 yards rushing in the game on just eight carries. It's the only game this season he did not rush for a touchdown. Yuma Catholic won 14-7.

