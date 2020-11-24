Multiple districts cancel football, fall sports at recommendation of Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - A few days after Pima County recorded a daily-high COVID-19 cases, several school districts across the area made the decision to halt its fall sports season.

Pima County observed its highest single-day total of new cases on Sunday - reaching 878. With the county also coming off its largest weekly case count of 2,575 new cases, school leaders began reevaluating its COVID-19 policies.

On Monday, Tucson Unified School District shared that they have suspended the remainder of its football season at the recommendation of Pima County Administrator's Office and public health recommendations.

According to TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo, the district is also temporarily suspending Winter Sports Practices and After-School performing arts rehearsals. The superintendent said TUSD will revisit this suspension on Dec. 7.

"Please know that Tucson Unified is not the only district to take this action as all southern Arizona school districts have also canceled the remainder of their respective game schedules which leaves our schools without opponents to play," Trujillo said. "I want to thank all of the hard-working coaches, athletes, and supportive parents that worked so hard to make this shortened season possible."

Sunnyside Unified School District also confirmed Tuesday that the Pima County Administration also recommended the district to halt all fall athletic events, SUSD said they are following that recommendation, and canceling all upcoming sports events, including football practice and games.

Vail Unified School District also shared that they have canceled their season in accordance to Pima County Health Department recommendations.

Shortly after news spread about the cancelation of fall sports, parents, coaches and fans alike are beginning to rally together to voice their opinions against Pima County's recommendation.

@SabinoFootball1 parents and all @SOAZFootball parents, all parents, we can’t go down without a fight. Call Huckleberry @ 724-8661 and Dec 1 is @pimaarizona next meeting with a call to audience. We can do this! @gridironarizona @AZPreps365 @azc_obert — Andrew Skaggs (@firemandy9) November 24, 2020

According to News 4 Tucson Sports Director Paul Cicala, Benson High School plans to continue to play out the rest of the season, at this time.

Cicala also reported that Nogales Unified School District has one game left on their schedule against Douglas. At this time, that game set for Dec. 10 has not been canceled.

In addition, News 4 Tucson Sports Reporter David Kelly reported that Salpointe and PRCA are moving forward with their playoff games at this time. Those games are scheduled to kick off Friday night.