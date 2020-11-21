AZHSVB: Salpointe Catholic wins third volleyball title

TUCSON (KVOA) – The sixth time was the charm.

Salpointe Catholic had never beaten Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in girls volleyball prior to Saturday’s meeting in the Conference 4A state championship match.

The Lancers ended that five-match losing streak, with a 3-2 (25-22, 15-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11) victory over the Saints, and walked out of Gilbert Mesquite High School with the program’s third state title in the last five years.

The Saints (17-1) had swept the Lancers on October 29.

Seniors Andrea Owens, Brandy Kishbaugh and Bianca DeVitis led the way. Owens finished with a match-high 27 kills, Kishbaugh handed out 44 assists while DeVitis had 27 digs.

Salpointe Catholic (18-2) won back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. The Lancers lost in the state final in 2018.

Owens and Kishbaugh were freshmen on the 2017 state title team.

