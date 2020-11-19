CDO’s Neustadter can throw but prefers to run

TUCSON (KVOA) - The third Friday Football Fever Player of the Week award for 2020 goes to Canyon del Oro quarterback Montana Neustadter.

The 12th grader celebrated Senior Night at Dorado Stadium by contributing on all five CDO touchdowns in a 35-7 win over rival Ironwood Ridge.

The victory for the Dorados ended a seven-game, nine-year losing streak to their Oro Valley rivals.

Neustadter, a dual-threat quarterback, ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more including a 45-yard strike to fellow senior Damian Cline.

He split the duties at quarterback as a junior with Jared Vasquez running for six touchdowns while throwing for five with just one interception.

CDO (2-2) travels to face Catalina Foothills (1-0) this Friday night.

