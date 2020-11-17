UA cross country coach James Li retires

TUCSON, Ariz. – Head cross country coach and associate head track and field coach Dr. James Li announced today that he has decided to retire after more than 18 years of coaching at the University of Arizona.

Distinguished former coach Dave Murray will lead the program through the remainder of the 2020-21 season until the athletics department conducts a search for the next head coach.

During his time at Arizona, Dr. Li was named Pac-12 Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year two times and coached Lawi Lalang and Robert Cheseret to 10 NCAA individual national championships.

Dr. Li led seven cross country teams to the NCAA Championships, including the 2013 women’s team that finished second at the NCAA Championships and won Arizona’s first conference team title in the Pac-12 era.

You can read more about Dr. Li’s retirement over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

