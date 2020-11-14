Friday Football Fever: No coach, no problem for Foothills

TUCSON (KVOA) - Catalina Foothills didn’t have their coach Friday night but that didn’t stop them from winning.

The Falcons defense shutout Sahuarita in the second half of a 14-6 season-opening victory.

CFHS head coach Darrius Kelly missed the game for what was termed non-COVID-19 reasons.

Defensive coordinator David Class, a longtime assistant at Mountain View, stepped in as acting head coach.

The Falcons (1-0) scored on a pair of long runs, including a 75-yard score by Eden Bae on Catalina Foothills first offensive play of the season.

The Mustangs (0-2) lone touchdown came on a halfback option pass from Anthony Giarraputo to sophomore wide receiver James Minor.

Sahuarita was scheduled to face Douglas next Friday night but the Bulldogs are currently in quarantine.

Catalina Foothills will host Canyon del Oro on November 20. The Dorados beat Oro Valley rival Ironwood Ridge 35-6.

CDO quarterback Montana Neustadter ran for three touchdowns and threw for two scores.

Canyon del Oro beats Ironwood Ridge 35-6

Here are all your scores from Southern Arizona:

Amphitheater 28, Flowing Wells 17

Benson 42, Willcox 0

Bisbee 54, Tombstone 9

Cholla 28, Pueblo 27

Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6

Morenci 21, Pima 15

Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Florence 0

Sabino 27, Sahuaro 23

Tanque Verde 48, Rio Rico 13

Thatcher 27, Safford 14

Walden Grove 49, Marana 35

1A State Quarterfinal:

Williams 38, St. David 20

Postponements and cancellations:

Cesar Chavez at Cienega

Nogales at Tucson

Desert View at Sunnyside

Catalina at Rincon-University

