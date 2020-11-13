Skip to Content

#AZHSFB Week 7 scores

Updated
Last updated today at 1:04 am
11:49 pm Arizona sports from the Associated PressFriday Football FeverFriday Football Fever ScoresSports

TUCSON (KVOA) - Here's what happened in Week 7 of the high school football season across the rest of the state of Arizona:

  • Agua Fria 52, Glendale Independence 7
  • American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 13
  • American Leadership-Queen Creek 24, Northwest Christian 3
  • Arete-Mesa Prep 64, Holbrook 48
  • Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 7
  • Basha 27, Mesa Mountain View 20
  • Boulder Creek 41, Valley Vista 14
  • Cactus 54, Bradshaw Mountain 17
  • Canyon View 41, Raymond S. Kellis 19
  • Casteel High School 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 17
  • Chandler 42, Gilbert Highland 19
  • Chandler Hamilton 42, Higley 36
  • Chandler Valley Christian 34, Show Low 2
  • Corona Del Sol 44, Mesa Westwood 12
  • Desert Edge 28, Goodyear Millenium 10
  • El Mirage Dysart 50, Phoenix Central 24
  • Flagstaff Coconino 28, Flagstaff 7
  • Gilbert 13, Maricopa 7
  • Gilbert Christian 35, Coolidge 6
  • Glendale O'Connor 54, Willow Canyon 8
  • Glendale Prep 26, Kingman Academy of Learning 24
  • Goodyear Estrella Foothills 49, Glendale Deer Valley 38
  • Lake Havasu 64, Vista Grande 22
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 13, Eagar Round Valley 6
  • Lee Williams High School 54, Bullhead City Mohave 3
  • Liberty 62, Phoenix Brophy 19
  • Mesa 41, Mesa Skyline 13
  • Mesa Red Mountain 21, Williams Field 18
  • Miami 43, Globe 14
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 35, Phoenix Christian 33
  • Peoria 18, Phoenix Arcadia 15
  • Peoria Centennial 42, Scottsdale Chaparral 28
  • Peoria Sunrise Mountain 42, Verrado 14
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 55, Heritage Academy - Laveen 7
  • Phoenix Bourgade 35, Chino Valley 18
  • Phoenix Browne 53, Phoenix Alhambra 0
  • Phoenix Greenway 36, Paradise Valley 0
  • Phoenix Pinnacle 52, Perry 20
  • Phoenix South Mountain 35, Betty Fairfax High School 8
  • Phoenix St. Mary's 35, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
  • Phoenix Sunnyslope 24, Phoenix Goldwater 12
  • Phoenix Valley Lutheran 31, Glendale North Pointe 28
  • Phoenix Washington 39, Phoenix Thunderbird 26
  • Poston Butte 44, Combs 14
  • Prescott 43, Cottonwood Mingus 35
  • Queen Creek 57, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 16
  • San Tan Foothills 35, Eastmark 15
  • Scottsdale Christian 49, Scottsdale Prep 7
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 14
  • Scottsdale Saguaro 26, Phoenix Horizon 0
  • Shadow Ridge 18, Glendale Mountain Ridge 15
  • Snowflake 30, Payson 0
  • St. Johns 49, San Tan Charter 6
  • Tempe Marcos de Niza 63, Chandler Seton 15
  • Tempe McClintock 34, Phoenix North Canyon 8
  • Tonopah Valley 48, St John Paul II 24
  • Yuma Catholic 69, Kingman 28

1A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

  • Bagdad 62, Tempe Prep 20
  • Heber Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6
  • Superior 76, Anthem Prep 20
  • Williams 38, St. David 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content