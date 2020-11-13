AZHSFB Week 7 scores

#AZHSFB Week 7 scoresUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Here's what happened in Week 7 of the high school football season across the rest of the state of Arizona:
- Agua Fria 52, Glendale Independence 7
- American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 13
- American Leadership-Queen Creek 24, Northwest Christian 3
- Arete-Mesa Prep 64, Holbrook 48
- Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 7
- Basha 27, Mesa Mountain View 20
- Boulder Creek 41, Valley Vista 14
- Cactus 54, Bradshaw Mountain 17
- Canyon View 41, Raymond S. Kellis 19
- Casteel High School 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 17
- Chandler 42, Gilbert Highland 19
- Chandler Hamilton 42, Higley 36
- Chandler Valley Christian 34, Show Low 2
- Corona Del Sol 44, Mesa Westwood 12
- Desert Edge 28, Goodyear Millenium 10
- El Mirage Dysart 50, Phoenix Central 24
- Flagstaff Coconino 28, Flagstaff 7
- Gilbert 13, Maricopa 7
- Gilbert Christian 35, Coolidge 6
- Glendale O'Connor 54, Willow Canyon 8
- Glendale Prep 26, Kingman Academy of Learning 24
- Goodyear Estrella Foothills 49, Glendale Deer Valley 38
- Lake Havasu 64, Vista Grande 22
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 13, Eagar Round Valley 6
- Lee Williams High School 54, Bullhead City Mohave 3
- Liberty 62, Phoenix Brophy 19
- Mesa 41, Mesa Skyline 13
- Mesa Red Mountain 21, Williams Field 18
- Miami 43, Globe 14
- Mohave Valley River Valley 35, Phoenix Christian 33
- Peoria 18, Phoenix Arcadia 15
- Peoria Centennial 42, Scottsdale Chaparral 28
- Peoria Sunrise Mountain 42, Verrado 14
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 55, Heritage Academy - Laveen 7
- Phoenix Bourgade 35, Chino Valley 18
- Phoenix Browne 53, Phoenix Alhambra 0
- Phoenix Greenway 36, Paradise Valley 0
- Phoenix Pinnacle 52, Perry 20
- Phoenix South Mountain 35, Betty Fairfax High School 8
- Phoenix St. Mary's 35, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
- Phoenix Sunnyslope 24, Phoenix Goldwater 12
- Phoenix Valley Lutheran 31, Glendale North Pointe 28
- Phoenix Washington 39, Phoenix Thunderbird 26
- Poston Butte 44, Combs 14
- Prescott 43, Cottonwood Mingus 35
- Queen Creek 57, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 16
- San Tan Foothills 35, Eastmark 15
- Scottsdale Christian 49, Scottsdale Prep 7
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 14
- Scottsdale Saguaro 26, Phoenix Horizon 0
- Shadow Ridge 18, Glendale Mountain Ridge 15
- Snowflake 30, Payson 0
- St. Johns 49, San Tan Charter 6
- Tempe Marcos de Niza 63, Chandler Seton 15
- Tempe McClintock 34, Phoenix North Canyon 8
- Tonopah Valley 48, St John Paul II 24
- Yuma Catholic 69, Kingman 28
1A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
- Bagdad 62, Tempe Prep 20
- Heber Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6
- Superior 76, Anthem Prep 20
- Williams 38, St. David 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
