AZHSFB Week 7 scores

TUCSON (KVOA) - Here's what happened in Week 7 of the high school football season across the rest of the state of Arizona:

Agua Fria 52, Glendale Independence 7

American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 13

American Leadership-Queen Creek 24, Northwest Christian 3

Arete-Mesa Prep 64, Holbrook 48

Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 7

Basha 27, Mesa Mountain View 20

Boulder Creek 41, Valley Vista 14

Cactus 54, Bradshaw Mountain 17

Canyon View 41, Raymond S. Kellis 19

Casteel High School 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 17

Chandler 42, Gilbert Highland 19

Chandler Hamilton 42, Higley 36

Chandler Valley Christian 34, Show Low 2

Corona Del Sol 44, Mesa Westwood 12

Desert Edge 28, Goodyear Millenium 10

El Mirage Dysart 50, Phoenix Central 24

Flagstaff Coconino 28, Flagstaff 7

Gilbert 13, Maricopa 7

Gilbert Christian 35, Coolidge 6

Glendale O'Connor 54, Willow Canyon 8

Glendale Prep 26, Kingman Academy of Learning 24

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 49, Glendale Deer Valley 38

Lake Havasu 64, Vista Grande 22

Lakeside Blue Ridge 13, Eagar Round Valley 6

Lee Williams High School 54, Bullhead City Mohave 3

Liberty 62, Phoenix Brophy 19

Mesa 41, Mesa Skyline 13

Mesa Red Mountain 21, Williams Field 18

Miami 43, Globe 14

Mohave Valley River Valley 35, Phoenix Christian 33

Peoria 18, Phoenix Arcadia 15

Peoria Centennial 42, Scottsdale Chaparral 28

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 42, Verrado 14

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 55, Heritage Academy - Laveen 7

Phoenix Bourgade 35, Chino Valley 18

Phoenix Browne 53, Phoenix Alhambra 0

Phoenix Greenway 36, Paradise Valley 0

Phoenix Pinnacle 52, Perry 20

Phoenix South Mountain 35, Betty Fairfax High School 8

Phoenix St. Mary's 35, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7

Phoenix Sunnyslope 24, Phoenix Goldwater 12

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 31, Glendale North Pointe 28

Phoenix Washington 39, Phoenix Thunderbird 26

Poston Butte 44, Combs 14

Prescott 43, Cottonwood Mingus 35

Queen Creek 57, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 16

San Tan Foothills 35, Eastmark 15

Scottsdale Christian 49, Scottsdale Prep 7

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 14

Scottsdale Saguaro 26, Phoenix Horizon 0

Shadow Ridge 18, Glendale Mountain Ridge 15

Snowflake 30, Payson 0

St. Johns 49, San Tan Charter 6

Tempe Marcos de Niza 63, Chandler Seton 15

Tempe McClintock 34, Phoenix North Canyon 8

Tonopah Valley 48, St John Paul II 24

Yuma Catholic 69, Kingman 28

1A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Bagdad 62, Tempe Prep 20

Heber Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6

Superior 76, Anthem Prep 20

Williams 38, St. David 20

