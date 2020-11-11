AZHSVB: 9th ranked Empire rolls into Conference 3A tournament

VAIL (KVOA) - Empire’s young volleyball team is ready for the Conference 3A state tournament.

The No. 9 Ravens swept visiting and 24th seed Chino Valley 3-0 (25-4, 26-24, 25-11) Tuesday night in a Play-In match to advance to the first round of the state playoffs which will begin on Saturday in Tempe at Marcos de Niza High School.

Empire (12-1) will find out their opponent on Wednesday when the top eight teams are seeded. What the Ravens do know is they’ll play the 8th seed.

The Empire roster features just three seniors. The Ravens offense is led by junior hitters Emmy Overson (108 kills) and Sophia Vera (93 kills) and junior setter Maliyah Johnson (7 assists/set).

Danny Arias is in his 10th season running the Ravens program. Empire has two section titles during that time span.

The #AZHSVB tournaments begin later this week.

Empire's lone loss this season was a four-set defeat to Tanque Verde

Here are the rest of the scores from Southern Arizona schools (bold) involved in state tournament Play-In matches on Tuesday:

(6A) #22 Mountain Ridge 3, #11 Rincon-University 0

0 (6A) #14 Queen Creel 3, #19 Tucson 0

0 (5A) #11 Arcadia 3, #22 Nogales 0

0 (5A) #15 Ironwood 3, #18 Mountain View 0

0 (5A) #23 Canyon View 1, #10 Catalina Foothills 0 (forfeit)

0 (forfeit) (4A) #18 Tunderbird 3, #15 Amphitheater 0

0 (3A) #13 Tanque Verde 3, #20 Benjamin Franklin 1

3, #20 Benjamin Franklin 1 (3A) #14 Pusch Ridge Christian 3, #19 Show Low 0

3, #19 Show Low 0 (3A) #17 Sabino 3, #16 Eastmark 0

3, #16 Eastmark 0 (2A) #9 Glendale Prep 3, #24 Tombstone 0

0 (2A) #13 Benson 3, #20 Desert Heights Prep Academy 0

3, #20 Desert Heights Prep Academy 0 (2A) #14 Sedona Red Rock 3, #19 Bisbee 0

0 (2A) #18 St. Augustine 3, #15 San Tan Charter 2

