TUCSON (KVOA) - The season was suppose to be here.

That was until COVID-19 struck within the Utah Utes football program forcing the game against the Wildcats to be one of two shuttered on Pac-12 opening weekend.

WILDCAT BREAKDOWN: Utah (CANCELED)

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown our David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA ‘85) share their disappointment for Arizona not being able to play this weekend, dive into why football is being played at all during a Pandemic and give you their top takeaways from the release of UA's first depth chart.

Wildcat Breakdown is back for a 10th college football season on television (11th overall) here in Southern Arizona and 2nd on News 4 Tucson.

Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

