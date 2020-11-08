 Skip to Content

Wildcat Breakdown: Utah (CANCELED)

5:00 am Arizona WildcatsLocal NewsSportsState NewsVideoWatch

TUCSON (KVOA) - The season was suppose to be here.

That was until COVID-19 struck within the Utah Utes football program forcing the game against the Wildcats to be one of two shuttered on Pac-12 opening weekend.

WILDCAT BREAKDOWN: Utah (CANCELED)

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown our David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA ‘85) share their disappointment for Arizona not being able to play this weekend, dive into why football is being played at all during a Pandemic and give you their top takeaways from the release of UA's first depth chart.

Wildcat Breakdown is back for a 10th college football season on television (11th overall) here in Southern Arizona and 2nd on News 4 Tucson.

Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

PAST EPISODES:

2020 Season Preview

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Arizona Football will begin its third season under head coach Kevin Sumlin in 2020 (Photo courtesy: MGN Images)
Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

Related Articles

Skip to content