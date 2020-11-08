Friday Football Fever: Cienega grinds out second straight victory

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) – Two rivals were brought together Saturday by COVID-19.

8th ranked Cienega beat No. 17 Ironwood Ridge 36-22 in a game that materialized Friday night after the Nighthawks season-opener against Buena had to be scrubbed due to the Coronavirus.

Cienega and Ironwood Ridge don’t play every year but when they do it is generally a doozy of a football game.

The Nighthawks and Bobcats have been two of the best programs in Southern Arizona for much of this century.

They were originally slated to meet on October 2 had the high school season began on time in August.

Cienega defensive tackle Andrew Husfelt walks the sideline during the Bobcats 36-22 victory over Ironwood Ridge

Then they weren’t scheduled to play at all.

Then they played. Cienega had an opening due to their game with Nogales being canceled due to COVID-19.

It was another sloppy win for the Bobcats (2-0) who committed four more turnovers. They now have ten in their first two games.

But just like in the win against Canyon del Oro, head coach Pat Nugent leaned on senior running back Gabe Levy. The reigning News 4 Tucson Friday Football Fever Player of the Week finished with 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Denetso had a pair of interceptions for the Bobcats. Random Aiello returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Here's Cienaga (@CienegaFootball) DE/OL Random Aiello talking about his 31 yard fumble scoop and score in his team's 36-22 victory. #ASThssports pic.twitter.com/PFFPxDFT7R — Troy Hutchison (@THutch1995) November 8, 2020 Cienega's Random Aiello talks about the Bobcats 36-22 win over Ironwood Ridge

The Nighthawks got a pair of touchdown runs from senior Tyus Williams and one from sophomore Jordan Thomas. Williams is the younger brother of Tyler Williams, who as quarterback led Ironwood Ridge to the 2012 Division II state championship.

The win for Cienega was their 12th all-time in their 16-game series with Ironwood Ridge.

The Bobcats are now right back where they stood on Friday night, with no game scheduled for next week.

Cienega is slated to play at Buena. It remains to be seen if the Colts will be cleared to play.

The Nighthawks (0-1) will face crosstown rival Canyon del Oro.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.