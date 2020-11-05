 Skip to Content

Cal-Washington game canceled after player gets COVID-19

BERKELY (KVOA) – PAC-12 schools California and Washington will knock to opening their season this Saturday as hoped.  The game was canceled after a request by California because of a COVID-19 positive test by one of its players. 

The PAC-12 has a requirement that teams have at least 53 scholarship players available for each game.  However, with players required to isolate themselves and quarantine as the tracing continues, Cal would not have been able to meet that requirement.  

The PAC-12 has declared the match up a “no contest”. 

The rest of the PAC-12 Conference teams are beginning their season on Saturday – including Arizona (who’s traveling to Utah for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff).

