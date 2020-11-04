Wildcat Breakdown: 2020 season preview

TUCSON (KVOA) - The season is here.

The Arizona Wildcats open this COVID-19-shortened season on Saturday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes.

The game on Tuesday was moved from a 2 p.m. kickoff to a 1:30 MST start and has also been switched from ESPNU to ESPN2.

In this 1st season edition of Wildcat Breakdown our David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA ‘85) give you their thoughts on what to expect from this 2020 squad, the third for head coach Kevin Sumlin.

The guys dive into Sumlin and Noel Mazzone finally having a quarterback that fits their system in Grant Gunnell, the weapons Gunnell will have to utilize on offense, the loss of four starters on defense and how many sacks to expect from junior linebacker Jalen Harris.

Wildcat Breakdown is back for a 10th college football season on television (11th overall) here in Southern Arizona and 2nd on News 4 Tucson.

Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.