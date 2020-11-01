Arizona Bowl moving forward with a plan to play on NYE

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Arizona Bowl is on for 2020. At the moment.

Bowl organizers announced on Friday that the game is still set to be played on New Year’s Eve at Arizona Stadium in a 2 p.m. kickoff.

2020 will be the first year the bowl has had an alliance with the Mid-American Conference. The MAC joins the Sun Belt Conference, which has sent a representative to Tucson the last four seasons.

The game is expected to be played with no fans and there are no current plans to have ancillary events around this year’s game due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Arizona Bowl is one of 37 college football post-season games on this year’s docket.

The MAC is set to begin its abbreviated six-game conference-only season on November 4.

The Sun Belt began an 8-conference game schedule over the Labor Day weekend with an option for each member to add as many as four non-conference opponents.

