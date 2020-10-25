TUSD football teams racing to kickoff season

TUCSON (KVOA) - Jake Allen and the Pueblo Warriors are ready to go.

Tucson Unified School District announced on Friday that schools could begin full-contact football practice on Monday.

That means the season is just around the corner for the Warriors and the eight other high schools in Southern Arizona’s largest district.

Teams must practice in just helmets and shoulder pads (shells) for three days before moving to full pad workouts.

Traditionally schools were mandated to practice ten times in “full pads” before they can play games.

Coaches are hoping that the TUSD Governing Board will roll the three practice in shells into that total number of ten. If that happens then schools could have enough practices to begin play on Friday, November 6.

A November 6 start day would likely allow TUSD schools to play as many as seven games.

Allen tells News 4 Tucson that schools are still trying to work out schedules.

Catalina Foothills and Sunnyside are the lone districts remaining in Southern Arizona who have not approved a plan to move forward with a Fall schedule.

SOUTHERN #AZHSFB NOTES

Mountain View High School principal Todd Garelick told News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly on Saturday that contrary to reports his schools has not canceled any football games.

The administration informed staff on Friday that two students had tested positive for COVID-19.

Garelick says those cases are not related to the football team.

Marana High School put out a social media call on Friday night for an opponent to fill an open date on November 6.

That’s the night the Tigers were supposed to be playing the Mountain Lions in the renewal of the Battle of the Boot rivalry.

That has led to speculation that The View’s football squad may be headed to quarantine.

Garelick says the school will have more information on Monday.

