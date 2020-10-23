FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Week 4 scoreboard

TUCSON (KVOA) - Here are your Week 4 high school football scores from across the state, beginning with games involving schools from Southern Arizona:

Benson 42, Bisbee 0

Morenci 58, Tombstone 7

Pusch Ridge Christian 31, Safford 19

Salpointe 37, Buena 6

San Manuel 28, Valley Union 6

St. David 36, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0

Willcox 13, Pima 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Santa Cruz Valley vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Casa Grande, ccd.

Scores from games around the rest of the state:

Agua Fria 42, Raymond S. Kellis 0

American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Thatcher 14

American Leadership-Queen Creek 59, Tempe Marcos de Niza 28

Anthem Prep 70, Mohave Accelerated 24

Arete-Mesa Prep 34, Globe 26

Bagdad 46, Desert Heights Prep 8

Basha 24, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 0

Boulder Creek 35, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21

Bradshaw Mountain 42, Cottonwood Mingus 6

Buckeye 41, Glendale Deer Valley 27

Cactus 60, Phoenix Greenway 14

Campo Verde 27, Scottsdale Notre Dame 12

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 36, Phoenix Arcadia 19

Chandler 63, Higley 7

Chandler Hamilton 13, Scottsdale Saguaro 7

Chandler Prep 49, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18

Chandler Valley Christian 30, Florence 7

Coolidge 33, Eastmark 7

Corona Del Sol 52, Mesa 7

Desert Edge 41, Glendale Arizona IHS 7

Flagstaff Coconino 56, Bullhead City Mohave 0

Ft. Thomas 44, Duncan 22

Gila Ridge 41, Yuma Cibola 6

Gilbert Christian 63, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 20

Gilbert Highland 42, Perry 9

Gilbert Mesquite 50, Chandler Seton 8

Glendale Apollo 31, Maricopa 6

Glendale O'Connor 37, Shadow Ridge 21

Glendale Prep 49, St John Paul II 0

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Northwest Christian 10

Kingman Academy of Learning 27, Trivium Prep 16

Lake Havasu 47, Youngker High School 13

Lakeside Blue Ridge 42, Arizona College Preparatory 37

Lee Williams High School 33, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7

Liberty 35, Queen Creek 28

Mesa Dobson 23, Mesa Westwood 12

Mesa Mountain View 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 21

Mesa Skyline 28, Tempe McClintock 27

Miami 11, St. Johns 5

Mohave Valley River Valley 52, Kingman 20

Parker 50, Tonopah Valley 6

Payson 28, Fountain Hills 14

Peoria 39, Ben Franklin 0

Peoria Centennial 31, Phoenix Pinnacle 21

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 35, Valley Vista 7

Phoenix Bourgade 54, Phoenix Cortez 0

Phoenix Christian 42, Paradise Honors 6

Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert 7

Phoenix Moon Valley 34, Glendale 30

Phoenix St. Mary's 20, Phoenix Thunderbird 7

Phoenix Washington 41, Paradise Valley 7

Prescott 38, Flagstaff 28

Salome 20, Lincoln 8

San Tan Charter 42, Holbrook 15

Scottsdale Chaparral 35, Phoenix Brophy 0

Scottsdale Christian 38, Camp Verde 6

Snowflake 20, Show Low 6

Superior 54, Tempe Prep 7

Wickenburg 42, Chino Valley 20

Williams Field 31, Casteel High School 28

Willow Canyon 38, Glendale Independence 35

Yuma 33, Yuma Kofa 19

Yuma Catholic 54, El Mirage Dysart 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Florence vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.

Goodyear Millenium vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain, ccd.

Mesa Red Mountain vs. Mesa Desert Ridge, ccd.

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Phoenix Goldwater vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.

Scottsdale Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.

Veritas Prep vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.

Veritas Prep vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Williams vs. Mayer, ccd.

