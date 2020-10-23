 Skip to Content

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Week 4 scoreboard

Updated
Last updated October 23, 2020 11:51 pm
TUCSON (KVOA) - Here are your Week 4 high school football scores from across the state, beginning with games involving schools from Southern Arizona:

  • Benson 42, Bisbee 0
  • Morenci 58, Tombstone 7
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 31, Safford 19
  • Salpointe 37, Buena 6
  • San Manuel 28, Valley Union 6
  • St. David 36, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0
  • Willcox 13, Pima 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • Santa Cruz Valley vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Casa Grande, ccd.
(Photo courtesy: Ed Clemente/MGN)

Scores from games around the rest of the state:

  • Agua Fria 42, Raymond S. Kellis 0
  • American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Thatcher 14
  • American Leadership-Queen Creek 59, Tempe Marcos de Niza 28
  • Anthem Prep 70, Mohave Accelerated 24
  • Arete-Mesa Prep 34, Globe 26
  • Bagdad 46, Desert Heights Prep 8
  • Basha 24, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 0
  • Boulder Creek 35, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21
  • Bradshaw Mountain 42, Cottonwood Mingus 6
  • Buckeye 41, Glendale Deer Valley 27
  • Cactus 60, Phoenix Greenway 14
  • Campo Verde 27, Scottsdale Notre Dame 12
  • Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 36, Phoenix Arcadia 19
  • Chandler 63, Higley 7
  • Chandler Hamilton 13, Scottsdale Saguaro 7
  • Chandler Prep 49, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18
  • Chandler Valley Christian 30, Florence 7
  • Coolidge 33, Eastmark 7
  • Corona Del Sol 52, Mesa 7
  • Desert Edge 41, Glendale Arizona IHS 7
  • Flagstaff Coconino 56, Bullhead City Mohave 0
  • Ft. Thomas 44, Duncan 22
  • Gila Ridge 41, Yuma Cibola 6
  • Gilbert Christian 63, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 20
  • Gilbert Highland 42, Perry 9
  • Gilbert Mesquite 50, Chandler Seton 8
  • Glendale Apollo 31, Maricopa 6
  • Glendale O'Connor 37, Shadow Ridge 21
  • Glendale Prep 49, St John Paul II 0
  • Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Northwest Christian 10
  • Kingman Academy of Learning 27, Trivium Prep 16
  • Lake Havasu 47, Youngker High School 13
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 42, Arizona College Preparatory 37
  • Lee Williams High School 33, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
  • Liberty 35, Queen Creek 28
  • Mesa Dobson 23, Mesa Westwood 12
  • Mesa Mountain View 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 21
  • Mesa Skyline 28, Tempe McClintock 27
  • Miami 11, St. Johns 5
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 52, Kingman 20
  • Parker 50, Tonopah Valley 6
  • Payson 28, Fountain Hills 14
  • Peoria 39, Ben Franklin 0
  • Peoria Centennial 31, Phoenix Pinnacle 21
  • Peoria Sunrise Mountain 35, Valley Vista 7
  • Phoenix Bourgade 54, Phoenix Cortez 0
  • Phoenix Christian 42, Paradise Honors 6
  • Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert 7
  • Phoenix Moon Valley 34, Glendale 30
  • Phoenix St. Mary's 20, Phoenix Thunderbird 7
  • Phoenix Washington 41, Paradise Valley 7
  • Prescott 38, Flagstaff 28
  • Salome 20, Lincoln 8
  • San Tan Charter 42, Holbrook 15
  • Scottsdale Chaparral 35, Phoenix Brophy 0
  • Scottsdale Christian 38, Camp Verde 6
  • Snowflake 20, Show Low 6
  • Superior 54, Tempe Prep 7
  • Wickenburg 42, Chino Valley 20
  • Williams Field 31, Casteel High School 28
  • Willow Canyon 38, Glendale Independence 35
  • Yuma 33, Yuma Kofa 19
  • Yuma Catholic 54, El Mirage Dysart 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • Florence vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.
  • Goodyear Millenium vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain, ccd.
  • Mesa Red Mountain vs. Mesa Desert Ridge, ccd.
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
  • Phoenix Goldwater vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.
  • Scottsdale Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.
  • Veritas Prep vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.
  • Veritas Prep vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
  • Williams vs. Mayer, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

