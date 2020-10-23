FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Week 4 scoreboard

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Week 4 scoreboardUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Here are your Week 4 high school football scores from across the state, beginning with games involving schools from Southern Arizona:
- Benson 42, Bisbee 0
- Morenci 58, Tombstone 7
- Pusch Ridge Christian 31, Safford 19
- Salpointe 37, Buena 6
- San Manuel 28, Valley Union 6
- St. David 36, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0
- Willcox 13, Pima 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Santa Cruz Valley vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Casa Grande, ccd.
Scores from games around the rest of the state:
- Agua Fria 42, Raymond S. Kellis 0
- American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Thatcher 14
- American Leadership-Queen Creek 59, Tempe Marcos de Niza 28
- Anthem Prep 70, Mohave Accelerated 24
- Arete-Mesa Prep 34, Globe 26
- Bagdad 46, Desert Heights Prep 8
- Basha 24, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 0
- Boulder Creek 35, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21
- Bradshaw Mountain 42, Cottonwood Mingus 6
- Buckeye 41, Glendale Deer Valley 27
- Cactus 60, Phoenix Greenway 14
- Campo Verde 27, Scottsdale Notre Dame 12
- Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 36, Phoenix Arcadia 19
- Chandler 63, Higley 7
- Chandler Hamilton 13, Scottsdale Saguaro 7
- Chandler Prep 49, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18
- Chandler Valley Christian 30, Florence 7
- Coolidge 33, Eastmark 7
- Corona Del Sol 52, Mesa 7
- Desert Edge 41, Glendale Arizona IHS 7
- Flagstaff Coconino 56, Bullhead City Mohave 0
- Ft. Thomas 44, Duncan 22
- Gila Ridge 41, Yuma Cibola 6
- Gilbert Christian 63, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 20
- Gilbert Highland 42, Perry 9
- Gilbert Mesquite 50, Chandler Seton 8
- Glendale Apollo 31, Maricopa 6
- Glendale O'Connor 37, Shadow Ridge 21
- Glendale Prep 49, St John Paul II 0
- Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Northwest Christian 10
- Kingman Academy of Learning 27, Trivium Prep 16
- Lake Havasu 47, Youngker High School 13
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 42, Arizona College Preparatory 37
- Lee Williams High School 33, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
- Liberty 35, Queen Creek 28
- Mesa Dobson 23, Mesa Westwood 12
- Mesa Mountain View 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 21
- Mesa Skyline 28, Tempe McClintock 27
- Miami 11, St. Johns 5
- Mohave Valley River Valley 52, Kingman 20
- Parker 50, Tonopah Valley 6
- Payson 28, Fountain Hills 14
- Peoria 39, Ben Franklin 0
- Peoria Centennial 31, Phoenix Pinnacle 21
- Peoria Sunrise Mountain 35, Valley Vista 7
- Phoenix Bourgade 54, Phoenix Cortez 0
- Phoenix Christian 42, Paradise Honors 6
- Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert 7
- Phoenix Moon Valley 34, Glendale 30
- Phoenix St. Mary's 20, Phoenix Thunderbird 7
- Phoenix Washington 41, Paradise Valley 7
- Prescott 38, Flagstaff 28
- Salome 20, Lincoln 8
- San Tan Charter 42, Holbrook 15
- Scottsdale Chaparral 35, Phoenix Brophy 0
- Scottsdale Christian 38, Camp Verde 6
- Snowflake 20, Show Low 6
- Superior 54, Tempe Prep 7
- Wickenburg 42, Chino Valley 20
- Williams Field 31, Casteel High School 28
- Willow Canyon 38, Glendale Independence 35
- Yuma 33, Yuma Kofa 19
- Yuma Catholic 54, El Mirage Dysart 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Florence vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.
- Goodyear Millenium vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain, ccd.
- Mesa Red Mountain vs. Mesa Desert Ridge, ccd.
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
- Phoenix Goldwater vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.
- Scottsdale Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.
- Veritas Prep vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.
- Veritas Prep vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
- Williams vs. Mayer, ccd.
