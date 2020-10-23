FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Salpointe Catholic emerges from quarantine victorious

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three weeks after opening with a victory over Casa Grande, Salpointe Catholic returned to the win column Friday night with a 37-6 triumph over Buena at Doherty Stadium.

The Lancers (2-0) took advantage of three first half turnovers by the Colts to build a 14-0 lead at the break.

One of those turnovers was a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior Julian Robles. Salpointe Catholic finished the night with six takeaways.

The loss was the first for the Colts (2-1), who arrived in Tucson averaging 40-points per game.

Salpointe Catholic was playing its first game since being sent into a two-week COVID-19 quarantine.

The contest was played without the schools' cheerleading squad as they remain in quarantine after multiple members of the squad tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Lancers currently have a bye in Week 5. No word yet on if there is an opportunity available for them to fill that date.

Buena visits Casa Grande next Friday night.

