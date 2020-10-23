 Skip to Content

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Salpointe Catholic emerges from quarantine victorious

Last updated today at 1:10 am
TUCSON (KVOA) - Three weeks after opening with a victory over Casa Grande, Salpointe Catholic returned to the win column Friday night with a 37-6 triumph over Buena at Doherty Stadium. 

HIGHLIGHTS: Salpointe Catholic 37, Buena 6

The Lancers (2-0) took advantage of three first half turnovers by the Colts to build a 14-0 lead at the break. 

One of those turnovers was a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior Julian Robles. Salpointe Catholic finished the night with six takeaways.

The loss was the first for the Colts (2-1), who arrived in Tucson averaging 40-points per game. 

It took a while for Salpointe Catholic to find a groove Friday in a 37-6 win over Buena

Salpointe Catholic was playing its first game since being sent into a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. 

The contest was played without the schools' cheerleading squad as they remain in quarantine after multiple members of the squad tested positive for the Coronavirus. 

The Lancers currently have a bye in Week 5. No word yet on if there is an opportunity available for them to fill that date. 

Buena visits Casa Grande next Friday night. 

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

