Football returns to TUSD as district moves into Phase 3 of Interscholastics Re-entry Plan

TUCSON (KVOA) - Football is back on at Tucson Unified School District after Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo released a statement Friday saying that a plan has been developed to allow the football and spit line season to kick off on Monday.

According to the statement, TUSD is moving into Phase 3 of its Interscholatics Re-entry Plan.

Under this plan, TUSD student-athletes will be allowed to participate in competitions and games, and partake in full-contact practices.

In this phase, student-athletes are required to continue participating in remote instruction during the season, adhere to the district's COVID-19 safety protocols, have their parents sign a waiver allowing the student to participate in sport activities and have their parents attend a virtual orientation meeting. In addition, the students are highly encouraged to take frequent COVID-19 tests throughout the season.

