Football returns to TUSD as district moves into Phase 3 of Interscholastics Re-entry Plan

Football returns to TUSD as district moves into Phase 3 of Interscholastics Re-entry PlanUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Football is back on at Tucson Unified School District after Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo released a statement Friday saying that a plan has been developed to allow the football and spit line season to kick off on Monday.
According to the statement, TUSD is moving into Phase 3 of its Interscholatics Re-entry Plan.
Under this plan, TUSD student-athletes will be allowed to participate in competitions and games, and partake in full-contact practices.
In this phase, student-athletes are required to continue participating in remote instruction during the season, adhere to the district's COVID-19 safety protocols, have their parents sign a waiver allowing the student to participate in sport activities and have their parents attend a virtual orientation meeting. In addition, the students are highly encouraged to take frequent COVID-19 tests throughout the season.
The statement in its entirety can be viewed below.
Good evening,
Please see the following statement from Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo regarding Interscholastics Football and Spirit Line:
The Tucson Unified School District is very happy to share that we have developed a plan that allows our high schools to begin the football and spirit line season with the health and safety of our athletes and coaches as our top priority. Starting Monday, October 26, 2020, we will move to Phase 3 of the Interscholastics Re-entry Plan allowing our teams to begin competition and full contact practices. However in order to participate, our student athletes must meet the following requirements:
1. All players will continue with Remote Instruction during the season in order to limit the number of close contacts should a player be exposed to the virus. Thus they will not participate in the Hybrid Learning option.
2. All players and coaches will be required to adhere to the district’s adopted COVID 19 preventative measures as recommended by the Pima County Health Department. These requirements can be viewed on Next Steps 2020 - Guideline or the TUSD Interscholastics webpage http://www.tusd1.org/Departments/Interscholastics/Updates
3. All players and coaches are encouraged to take COVID 19 tests frequently throughout the season. Free testing sites around Pima County are available and listed at the following link https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=575060
4. All parents must sign a waiver releasing the district of any future claims due to their student participating in after school sports activities.
5. All parents must attend a virtual orientation meeting with the school’s Athletic Director to review these expectations in more detail.
We look forward to a great Football and Spirit Line season.
Thank you
Dr. Gabriel Trujillo
Superintendent, Tucson Unified School District