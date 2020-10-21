FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: PRCA hits road for another Top 5 matchup

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - Friday night is the rubber game for Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.

The Lions (2-1) jumped up to No. 7 this week in the MaxPreps Conference 3A ranks. They’ll take that Top 10 nod to Graham County for a date with the 3rd ranked Safford.

VIDEO: Ryan Fontaine and Jayden Rittenbach talk about PRCA's offensive explosion

The Bulldogs (2-0) have won two straight after seeing their first game against Willcox canceled due to COVID-19.

Safford has wins over No. 6 Round Valley (14-12) and 13th ranked Fountain Hills (23-13).

PRCA is playing a third straight game against a ranked opponent. The Lions lost 14-7 at No. 2 Yuma Catholic in Week 2 before beating then-No. 9 Thatcher 58-26.

The Lions dominated the nine-time state champions and they did so through the air.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy has proved they can win in 2020 by both running the ball and passing it

Pusch Ridge Christian threw the ball just 30 times in their first two games. They threw it 31 times in beating the Eagles.

Ryan Fontaine finished with three touchdown passes, two of which went to junior wide receiver Jayden Rittenbach, who had six catches for 215 yards. Fontaine finished 10-of-17 for 206 yards.

The Lions had 317 yards rushing in their win over Mesa Eastmark and 326 yards in their victory over Thatcher.

Kickoff on Friday night is 7 p.m.

Here’s your Southern Arizona football schedule for Week 4 (7 p.m. start time unless otherwise noted):

Cicero Prep at St. David (6 p.m.)

San Manuel at Valley Union (6 p.m.)

Bisbee at Benson

Tombstone at Morenci

Buena at Salpointe Catholic

Antelope Union at Santa Cruz Valley

Pima at Willcox

