Prep volleyball finding its Pandemic footing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Volleyball is not a contact sport. As a result here in Arizona it’s been able to avoid the high number of cancellations we’ve seen on the football side of the prep ledger.

Tuesday there were 91 high school matches scheduled for play across the state. At press time only two had to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Salpointe Catholic swept visiting Nogales at the Lancers Gymnasium.

Heather Moore-Martin's ladies are trying to stave off opponents as well as a virus that has infiltrated the school and forced both the football and cheer squads into two-week quarantines.

Salpointe Catholic's volleyball senior class includes Andrea Owens (13), Brandy Kishbaugh (4), Bianca DeVitis (1) and Sofia Pena (8)

The Lancers (8-1) are once again a powerhouse in Conference 4A. Salpointe Catholic is ranked No. 2 behind Chandler Seton Catholic, who beat the Lancers on October 14 in a five-set thriller.

Tuesday night Salpointe Catholic made quick work of the Apaches (1-6) 25-8, 25-7 and 25-20.

Junior outside hitter Meena Moore led the Lancers with 10 kills. Setter Brandy Kishbaugh finished with 23 assists.

Salpointe Catholic has seven matches left play in a regular season that will run thru Novemer 4.

