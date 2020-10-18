Coan uses both feet to lead FC Tucson to win in final match

TUCSON (KVOA) - Josh Coan not only produced a brace in FC Tucson’s 2-0 season-finale win Saturday night over Orlando City B at Kino North Stadium. It was an ambidextrous brace.

He scored on a left-foot laser in the 45th minute and then turned around and beat OCB goalkeeper Austin Aviza in the 90th minute with his right boot.

It was Coan’s 3rd and 4th goals of the season, tying Shak Adams for the team-high.

Coan took advantage of great ball movement from Giovanni Godoy and Charlie Dennis to give FC Tucson a 1-0 lead in the 3rd minute of first half stoppage time.

Josh Coan tallied a brace for FC Tucson in the 2020 season-finale (Photo courtesy: FC Tucson)

The Marquette University product corralled a long pass from Juan Manuel Ferriol to complete the brace in the game’s final stages.

Coan showed tremendous patience with his footwork on both goals.

Carlos Merancio Valdez needed just one save to secure his second clean sheet of the campaign.

FC Tucson (6-6-4, 22 points, 4th) has a bye in Week 14 so their 16-match season has come to an end.

The Men in Black currently sit in 4th place but the three teams ahead of them as well as the five teams positioned behind them all have two matches remaining.

