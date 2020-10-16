Friday Football Fever: Pusch Ridge Christian gets 1st ever win over powerhouse Thatcher
TUCSON (KVOA) - The rumored new spread passing game at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy was on full display Friday night as the (MaxPreps) 13th ranked Lions whipped No. 9 Thatcher 58-26 in Oro Valley.
Quarterback Ryan Fontaine threw four touchdown passes, three to Jayden Rittenbach including a beautiful 43-yard catch and run.
Three of Fontaine's TD strikes came in the first half as the Lions raced to a 21-0 lead and never looked back.
Rittenbach, in his official varsity coming out party, finished with six catches for 210 yards.
Junior running back Javier Grejada ran for a pair of touchdowns while Evan Lovett contributed one.
Ethan Jones returned an interception 30 yards for a score.
Friday night was just the fourth time the two schools had ever met on the gridiron. It’s Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s first win over the Eagles (1-2).
The Lions will head back out on to the road next Friday for the third of their three straight games against ranked opponents. PRCA will face Safford, currently ranked No. 4 in Conference 3A.
