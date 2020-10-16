Friday Football Fever: Pusch Ridge Christian gets 1st ever win over powerhouse Thatcher

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rumored new spread passing game at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy was on full display Friday night as the (MaxPreps) 13th ranked Lions whipped No. 9 Thatcher 58-26 in Oro Valley.

Quarterback Ryan Fontaine threw four touchdown passes, three to Jayden Rittenbach including a beautiful 43-yard catch and run.

Three of Fontaine's TD strikes came in the first half as the Lions raced to a 21-0 lead and never looked back.

Rittenbach, in his official varsity coming out party, finished with six catches for 210 yards.

Kent Middleton's PRCA offense flexed muscles big time in beating one of the best programs in Conference 3A

Junior running back Javier Grejada ran for a pair of touchdowns while Evan Lovett contributed one.

Ethan Jones returned an interception 30 yards for a score.

Friday night was just the fourth time the two schools had ever met on the gridiron. It’s Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s first win over the Eagles (1-2).

The Lions will head back out on to the road next Friday for the third of their three straight games against ranked opponents. PRCA will face Safford, currently ranked No. 4 in Conference 3A.

