Sidewinders building teamwork on and off the field

TUCSON (KVOA) - Season No. 2 of Sonoran Sidewinders football begins Saturday when Tucson’s junior college team heads north to take on the Maricopa Mustangs.

The Sidewinders compete in the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference.

The non-profit league was born out of the demise of traditional junior college football in the state of Arizona.

Former Pima College assistant coach Christian Vitale takes over a Sidewinders squad that finished 5-5 overall last season and 3-5 in league play.

The Sidewinders have just seven games scheduled in this COVID-19-delayed season including just two home games at Tucson High’s Gridley Stadium.

This second season got off to a crazy started in mid-September when five players helped subdue a hit and run suspect on the west side.

Sonoran Sidewinders linebacker Jarred Nuno played at the same Las Vegas high school (Desert Pines) as one-time UA linebacker Tony Fields

Damon Wenig, Jarred Nuno, Jerome Williams, Mike Peralta and Tre Atkins came upon a hit and run incident near the I-10 and West St. Mary’s when a man helping the initial victim was subsequently hit by another car.

Nuno and two of his teammates pursued the driver in their car as he bolted from the scene.

They then chased the suspect on foot when he fled his car after crashing it into a tree near North Yavapai Street and North El Rio Drive.

The players caught and held the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

The Sidewinders seasons runs through December 19.

