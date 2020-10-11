FC Tucson foiled again

TUCSON (KVOA) - When this USL League One season ends, FC Tucson will look back nastily on their inability to close out matches at home.

Greenville Triumph SC equalized a 2-1 contest in the 1st minute of extra time Saturday night to escape Kino North Stadium with a 2-2 draw.

It was the third home match this season that the Men in Black had either drawn or lost in extra time.

Richmond got a 2-2 result in the 3rd minute of extra time back on September 5. Fort Lauderdale beat the home side in the 4th minute of extra time on September 26.

Those five missed points from what could have been a win and two draws is the difference right now from FC Tucson being in fifth place and potentially being in the league’s post season picture.

FC Tucson (5-6-4) currently sits in 5th place with 19 points. Add those five lost points and FCT is sitting in second place. Greenville will play for the league's 2nd title having already clinched the best record in the league (10-2-2, 32 points).

Only two teams will make the USL1 post-season during this COVID-19-shortened season.

FC Tucson is in its second season as a professional club in USL League One (Photo courtesy: USL)

Josh Coan (45’) and Giovanni Ramos Godoy (47’) scored for FC Tucson. Lachlan McLean had the equalizer for Greenville.

The game marked the return to Tucson for Triumph SC goalkeeper Dallas Jaye.

Jaye played three summers (2013-15) for FC Tucson during the club’s run in the Premier Development League.

He famously shined between the pipes when the side won three matches in the 2013 U.S. Open Cup.

FC Tucson closes out the 2020 season next Saturday night with a home match Orlando City B.

Postgame Notes

FC Tucson celebrated Pride Night during the club’s watch party at El Toro Flicks Downtown. The event, celebrating Tucson's diverse LGBTQ+ community, featured a socially distanced dance party by DJ Sonario aka Vicente Fuentes (Cactus Pricks), there was a halftime walk-off/pose contest with a Soccer chic theme

FC Tucson celebrated the city's LGBTQ+ community during Saturday night's game against Greenville Triumph SC

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.